Kevin Hart and John Cena spring into action for a grand-scale comeback in the Die Hart 2: Die Harter trailer

When movie fans think of action stars, names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Donnie Yen, Bruce Willis, and Jason Statham come to mind. However, Prime Video and Kevin Hart are adding another killing machine to the ranks. No, seriously, the new action daredevil is Kevin Hart. What? I’m not joking. Did you watch the Die Hart 2: Die Harter trailer above? You did? Well, then, I don’t know what to tell you. Stranger things have happened.

Exploding onto Prime Video on May 30, Die Hart 2: Die Harter stars Kevin Hart as an idealized and action-ready version of himself. In the Die Hart 2: Die Harter trailer, Hart stages a restaurant terror attack to help pitch his new film. When the studio rep, Jordan (Nathalie Emmanuel), discovers the actor’s ruse, she blacklists Hart from her banner and threatens to ruin his name throughout the industry. Not to be deterred, Hart and his hype man, Andre (Ben Schwartz), take their next blockbuster to different financiers and end up in a real-life assault on Kevin’s life. To even the playing field, Kevin and Andre seek the help of Mr. 206, played by John Cena. With his bleached blond hair, silk robe, and third-degree burns on his nether regions, Mr. 206 joins the fight.

In addition to the Die Hart 2: Die Harter trailer, Prime Video debuted a poster for the high-octane action film featuring Hart, Cena, Mannuel, and Schwartz caught in another one of Hart’s outlandish attempts to prove he’s more than a pocket-sized funny man.

Kevin Hart recently played Cyrus in F. Gary Gray’s Lift, an action comedy about a master thief and his Interpol Agent ex-girlfriend (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who team up to steal $500 million in gold bullion on an A380 passenger flight. On August 9, Hart steps into Roland’s boots for the live-action adaptation of Borderlands. Cate Blanchett, Ariana Greenblatt, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gia Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis also star in Eli Roth’s interpretation of the best-selling video game series.

What do you think about the Die Hart 2: Die Harter trailer? Did you know the series is getting a third season? Do you think you could take Kevin Hart in a fight? Let us know in the comments section below.