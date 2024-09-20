Pretty Little Liars cancelled after two seasons at Max

It’s been announced that Pretty Little Liars has been cancelled after two seasons on Max. The show was the fourth TV series in the Pretty Little Liars franchise, all based on or inspired by Sara Shepard’s novel series.
“While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros. Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood,” Max said in a statement. “Their unique and modern creative vision – combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew – gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots.“
The first season of Pretty Little Liars went under the subtitle Original Sin, while the second was subtitled Summer School. The original Pretty Little Liars series gathered a passionate following over its seven-season run. It spawned two other spin-offs, Ravenswood and The Perfectionists, but both were cancelled after a single season.
The first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes place twenty years after a series of tragic events almost ripped apart the blue-collar town of Millwood. “A disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own,” reads the official synopsis. “In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.“
Upon the second season renewal, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin creators Roberto Aquirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring said, “We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars—exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme! Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of “Pretty Little Liars”—which we’ll be continuing, of course—as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There’s a sequel in the offing!’” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at Max, added, “We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN has received. Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ legacy.”
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE