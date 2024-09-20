Pretty Little Liars cancelled after two seasons at Max

It’s been announced that Pretty Little Liars has been cancelled after two seasons on Max. The show was the fourth TV series in the Pretty Little Liars franchise, all based on or inspired by Sara Shepard’s novel series.

“ While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros. Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood, ” Max said in a statement. “ Their unique and modern creative vision – combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew – gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots. “

The first season of Pretty Little Liars went under the subtitle Original Sin, while the second was subtitled Summer School. The original Pretty Little Liars series gathered a passionate following over its seven-season run. It spawned two other spin-offs, Ravenswood and The Perfectionists, but both were cancelled after a single season.

The first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes place twenty years after a series of tragic events almost ripped apart the blue-collar town of Millwood. “ A disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own, ” reads the official synopsis. “ In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars. “