Pretty Little Liars: Summer School trailer: slasher series starts streaming on Max in May

A trailer has been released for the new season of the Pretty Little Liars slasher series, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

The television franchise that began with Pretty Little Liars on Freeform (starting back when the channel was known as ABC Family) and continued with two short-lived spin-offs on Freeform – Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists – moved over to the Max streaming service in 2022 with a new series called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which leaned further into horror territory. The second season of the new series is titled Pretty Little Liars: Summer School , and last week we learned that it’s set to make its Max premiere on May 9th. With that date just three weeks away, a trailer has arrived online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

This take on the Pretty Little Liars concept was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. It focuses on “ new characters in the new fictional town of Millwood, PA and with multiple references to iconic horror movies (think Carrie and the original Halloween). ” Season 1 had the following synopsis: Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago… as well as their own.

The cast includes Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Zaria as Faran Bryant, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Bechtel as Karen/Kelly Beasley, Sharon Leal as Sidney Haworthe, Elena Goode as Marjorie Olivar, Eric Johnson as Sheriff Tom Beasley, Alex Aiono as Shawn Noble, Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada, and Annabeth Gish as Dr. Sullivan. Jordan Gonzalez plays Ash Romero, who has been promoted from a recurring character to a series regular.

Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring have said that sources of inspiration for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, which features a masked slasher called Bloody Rose, include Friday the 13th Part 2, Halloween II, Scream 2, and When a Stranger Calls.

Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring serve as executive producers with I. Marlene King, Michael Grassi, Leslie Morgenstein, and Gina Girolamo. Aguirre-Sacasa’s company Muckle Man Productions is producing Pretty Little Liars: Summer School with Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Muckle Man’s Jimmy Gibbons also receives a producing credit.

What did you think of the Pretty Little Liars: Summer School trailer? Will you be watching this show when it starts streaming on Max?