Sweetpea trailer: Ella Purnell is a killer in Starz limited series premiering in October

For two seasons, Fallout star Ella Purnell had the lead in a drama series called Sweetbitter for Starz. Now she returns to Starz in another show with “Sweet” in the title, this one a six episode limited series called Sweetpea , which is set to premiere as a Starz original in the United States and Canada on October 10th. A teaser trailer for this one dropped online a month ago, and now a full trailer has arrived and can be viewed in the embed above.

The short description of Sweetpea goes like this: “ The girl everyone overlooks might just be able to get away with murder. ” Here’s some more information: Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. So far, so shit. Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge, and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret? The limited series is based on a novel by C.J. Skuse.

Purnell, who also played a prominent character on Yellowjackets, takes on the role of Rhiannon Lewis and is joined in the cast by Nicôle Lecky (Sense8), Jon Pointing (Big Boys), Calam Lynch (Dunkirk), Leah Harvey (Foundation), Tim Samuels (Empire of Light), Dino Kelly (Peaky Blinders), Lucy Heath (Trying), Alexander Bellinfantie (My Bloody Galentine), Elliot Cable (The Shamrock Spitfire), Jessica Brindle (EastEnders), Luke McGibney (Mystery Island), and Jessye Romeo (Pennyworth).

Sweetpea is coming our way from See-Saw Films and Fanboy, in association with Sky Studios. The series was written by executive producer Kirstie Swain, along with fellow writers Krissie Ducker, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, and Selina Lim. Ella Jones is director and executive producer.

Purnell provided the following statement: “ I truly cannot wait for the world to meet Sweetpea! I’ve loved exploring this incredibly complex character, as well as working alongside our dynamic cast and powerhouses Ella Jones, Kristie Swain, and Patrick Walters (executive producer). This has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career so far. At its core, the series is about a woman finally finding her voice, told through a uniquely dark and comedic lens. I hope audiences have as much fun going on Rhiannon Lewis’ wild, coming-of-rage journey as we did bringing it to life. “

