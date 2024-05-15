The Scurry: Ella Purnell replaces Olivia Cooke in deranged squirrels horror comedy

Back in March, it was announced that Eternal Beauty director Craig Roberts was set to take the helm of a horror comedy called The Scurry , working from a screenplay by The Mash Report’s Tim Telling, with House of the Dragon co-stars Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans on board to star alongside Paapa Essiedu (The Lazarus Project), Mia McKenna-Bruce (How to Have Sex), and Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor). The Scurry is now filming in the UK – but Screen Daily reports that Cooke had to drop out due to scheduling issues and has been replaced by Fallout star Ella Purnell.

McKenna-Bruce also ran into scheduling issues on the way to production and had to leave the project.

The story of The Scurry follows two pest controllers who are called to an eco-café in a country park to investigate what begins as a routine vermin problem but as nightfall approaches an avalanche of deranged squirrels descend, wreaking revenge and mayhem on the staff and visitors in the park. With many fatalities, the survivors take shelter in the café as a freak storm takes out the power and communications leaving them isolated and under attack. An eclectic mix of survivors include pest controllers, a sulky teenager, hypocritical vegans, and a drug dealer – there is only an outside chance of survival.

Purnell takes on the role of a park attendant who must use her unique skills and strength to survive a band of killer squirrels.

The Scurry has a budget of just under $13 million and is coming our way from Water & Power Productions, Cliff Edge Pictures, and Circus Studios, with True Brit Entertainment on board as co-producer and UK distributor. James Swarbrick is producing for Water & Power while Adrian Bate does the same for Cliff Edge. Executive producers include Tom Miller and Sam Myer of Water & Power, Craig Roberts of Cliff Edge, Zygi Kamasa of True Brit, Joe Simpson and Simon Williams of Ashland Hill, and James Spring and James Scott of Circus Studios. Filming is taking place at Dragon Studios in South Wales.

James Scott provided the following statement: “ Fallout is the biggest show on the planet right now, so to have the lead actress join our squirrel movie is incredibly exciting for the production team and our worldwide distribution partners. “

True Brit CEO Zygi Kamasa added: “ We are excited to start shooting our fifth movie in under six months since our launch. We are also thrilled to add Ella to our brilliant British ensemble cast. She will be fantastic battling deranged killer squirrels. “

I’m disappointed to see Olivia Cooke miss her chance to battle deranged squirrels, but Ella Purnell is a strong choice for her replacement. What do you think of Ella Purnell being cast in The Scurry? Let us know by leaving a comment below.