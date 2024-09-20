The Sandman season 2 behind-the-scenes clip showcases Dream on a path of meeting new characters as well as bonding with his siblings

Season 2 of the The Sandman went into production last year, then had to be put on pause for a while due to the writers and actors strikes. Thankfully, The Sandman season 2 was able to resume production as soon as those strikes came to an end, and a couple months ago we heard that new cast additions include Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna) as Delirium, Adrian Lester (Hustle) as Destiny, and Barry Sloane (Pleasureland) as The Prodigal. When Netflix ordered season 2, they said, “The Sandman will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless.“

Netflix has shared a new behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming episodes and shared by Deadline. In the new look, Tom Sturridge‘s character, Dream (aka Morpheus), is seen bonding with his siblings. Plus, the eponymous character meets a few other familiar faces from Neil Gaiman‘s comic book series. Sturridge explains, “Now we know who Dream is and the world he exists within, it’s possible to open up, and Season 2 definitely does that. I think one of the most thrilling things about this season is, for the first time, to have the siblings of the Endless together in one room and to see this extraordinary family exist onscreen together.”

Showrunner Allan Heinberg reveals, “We have entirely new casts, entirely new worlds and historical periods we are exploring. We are introducing the rest of the Endless family.” He also enthusiastically proclaims, “I am very excited for audiences to see the banquet that Dream throws for all the visiting deities and gods and fairies and season mists. It’s your introduction to Thor, it’s your introduction to Loki, Odin. It really is just a showstopper. Everywhere you look, something interesting and horrible is happening.”

The new cast members join the returning Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair. Other returning cast members include Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai, and Razane Jammal.

The Sandman was developed for Netflix by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, all of whom serve as executive producers on the show. Heinberg is also the showrunner. Every episode of season 2 is being directed by Jamie Childs.

