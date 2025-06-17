Netflix unveils a trailer for The Sandman season 2, premiering in July

After spending decades in development hell, a live-action adaptation of the Neil Gaiman comic book series The Sandman actually made it into production and was released into the world as a Netflix series in August of 2022. (Read our review HERE.) Season 2, which also happens to be the final season, will be coming along in July, separated into two “volumes,” plus a bonus episode – and with the premiere date right around the corner, a trailer has been unveiled! You can check it out in the embed above.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg has said that the series is wrapping up because “ The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season. We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics’ loyal readers as well as fans of our show. “

The Sandman season 2 has the following synopsis: After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of The Sandman will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.

As mentioned, the season has been split into two batches, with these episodes arriving on July 3rd:

Chapter 1: “Season of Mists”

Chapter 2: “The Ruler of Hell”

Chapter 3: “More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold”

Chapter 4: “Brief Lives”

Chapter 5: “The Song of Orpheus”

Chapter 6: “Family Blood”

Then, on July 24th:

Chapter 7: “Time and Night”

Chapter 8: “Fuel for the Fire”

Chapter 9: “The Kindly Ones”

Chapter 10: “Long Live the King”

Chapter 11: “A Tale of Graceful Ends”

The bonus episode, “The Sandman Presents: Death: The High Cost of Living,” which focuses on the character Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), will be released on July 31st. The comic book storylines being brought to the screen in season 2 include the “Season of Mists,” “Brief Lives,” “The Kindly Ones,” and “The Sandman: Overture” collections, plus single-issue stories like “Tales in the Sand,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Song of Orpheus,” “Thermidor,” and “The Tempest,” among others.

Sturridge and Howell-Baptiste are joined in the cast of The Sandman season 2 by Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore, and Steve Coogan.

Are you a fan of The Sandman, and are you looking forward to season 2? Check out the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.