Knives Out 3: Andrew Scott joins cast of Wake Up Dead Man

The cast of the next Knives Out movie is starting to come together. Shortly after the title was officially announced — Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — it was revealed that Josh O’Connor (Challengers) and Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus) had signed on, and Variety has reported that Andrew Scott (Ripley) has joined the cast as well.
As expected, details on who Andrew Scott is playing in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery are being kept under wraps, but he’s a welcome addition to what will surely be a stand-out ensemble cast. Daniel Craig will obviously reprise his role as Benoit Blanc, with the film teased to send the detective off on his “most dangerous case yet.“
Rian Johnson will return to direct Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery from a script he wrote and will produce the project alongside Ram Bergman through their T-Street Productions banner. Production is expected to kick off next month with a 2025 release on Netflix.
Once again, the sequel contains “A Knives Out Mystery” in the title, which Johnson didn’t love the last time around with Glass Onion. “I’ve tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title,” the director told The Atlantic in 2022. “I want it to just be called Glass Onion. I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it’s a new novel off the shelf every time. But there’s a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling.“
Andrew Scott was recently seen starring in Ripley on Netflix. The series follows Tom Ripley, “a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son Dickie Greenleaf to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.” It remains to be seen if there will be a second season, but Scott is open to it after he’s had a break. You can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here.
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE