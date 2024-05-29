The game is afoot as Kerry Washington and Glenn Close join Daniel Craig for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Update: A few hours after confirming Kerry Washington’s participation in the upcoming Knives Out sequel, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, we hear that Glenn Close is also confirmed to join the cast. The Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, and Hillbilly Elegy star is the latest of Hollywood’s heavy hitters to sign up for the next chapter of Rian Johnson’s whodunit series, starring Daniel Craig as the diabolical detective Benoit Blanc.

Original Article: The next chapter of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out film series, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is sharpening with exciting additions to the cast. After announcing co-stars like Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, and Andrew Scott, Daniel Craig’s Kentucky-fried detective, Benoit Blanc, is poised to cross paths with Kerry Washington (Scandal, Ray, The School for Good and Evil) in the upcoming Knives Out mystery. Washing joins the expanding cast, with Rian Johnson directing and writing the third installment of the murder mystery saga.

Plot details remain scarce, though it’s safe to assume more intriguing stars will join the cast in the coming weeks. The first film in the series, Knives Out, occurred in a stately manor and revolved around a corrupt and toxic family’s dark secrets and desires. In contrast, the second chapter, Glass Onion, finds Benoit Blanc traveling to a remote island to disrupt a posh dinner party with murder on the menu. While Knives Out debuted exclusively in theaters, Netflix paid $450 million for two sequels.

Kerry Washington is a multi-hyphenate filmmaker, actor, producer, and director. Famously known for her Emmy-winning role as Olivia Pope in the Scandal series, Washington appears in films like Django Unchained, The School for Good and Evil, Bad Company, Save the Last Dance, and Fantastic Four.

One of her latest television projects is the original Hulu series Unprisoned. Washington plays Paige Alexander in the series, which also stars Delroy Lindo and Faly Rakotohavana. Unprisoned follows a therapist and single mom whose life turns right-side-up when her dad exits prison and moves to her house to live with her and her teenage son.

Kerry Washington is also partnering with Tyler Perry for the filmmaker’s latest project, Six Triple Eight, about 855 women who joined the war to fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail. Faced with discrimination and a country devastated by war, they managed to sort more than 17 million pieces of mail ahead of time. Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris, and Sam Waterson star as lead cast members.

