The plot thickens as Jeremy Renner joins Daniel Craig for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

The next installment of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out film series, Wake Up Dead: A Knives Out Mystery, hit the bullseye on Thursday by adding Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown actor Jeremy Renner to its cast. The beloved actor, who recently recovered from a near-fatal snow plow accident in January 2023, joins previously announced castmembers Kerry Wahington, Glenn Close, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, and Andrew Scott, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as the Foghorn Leghorn soundalike detective Benoit Blanc.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery marks Jeremy Renner’s first feature film since returning to work. In January 2023, the snow plow accident caused Renner to break 38 bones and puncture his lung while one of his eyes popped out of its socket. His inspirational recovery has been the talk of Hollywood since the incident occurred, with many of his closest co-stars and friends offering well-wishes to pump him up. His progress is remarkable after such extreme injuries, and it’s great to see him back at what he does best.

Plot details for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery remain scarce, though it’s safe to assume more intriguing stars will join the cast in the coming weeks. The first film in the series, Knives Out, occurred in a stately manor and revolved around a corrupt and toxic family’s dark secrets and desires. In contrast, the second chapter, Glass Onion, finds Benoit Blanc traveling to a remote island to disrupt a posh dinner party with murder on the menu. While Knives Out debuted exclusively in theaters, Netflix paid $450 million for two sequels.

This Sunday, Jeremy Renner returns to television with the Season 3 premiere of Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown. Renner plays Mike McLusky in the gritty crime drama, which revolves around the McLusky family, a familial unit of power brokers tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

What do you think about Jeremy Renner joining the cast of Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery? Where do you think the plot will take place? Let’s see your predictions in the comments section below.