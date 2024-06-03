Knives Out 3: Josh Brolin joins Daniel Craig as the newest member of an all-star cast for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Rian Johnson is collecting stars for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, like Hideo Kojima scanning celebrities for cameos in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and the upcoming horror game OD. Johnson’s Knives Out 3 is chock full of Hollywood heavy-hitters, with Josh Brolin being the latest name added to the pile. The third chapter of Johnson’s whodunit series, Wake Up Dead Man, finds Daniel Craig reprising the role of Detective Benoit Blanc with Josh O’ Connor (Challengers, The Crown, God’s Own Country), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla, Civil War, On the Basis of Sex), Andrew Scott (Ripley, Victor Frankenstein, Pride), Kerry Washington (Scandal, Ray, Save the Last Dance), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liasons, Guardians of the Galaxy), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, Mystic River, Mayor of Kingstown), and Mila Kunis (That ’70s Show, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Black Swan) rounding out the cast.

Plot details remain a mystery, though production for Knives Out 3 begins in the U.K. in early June. From his script, Rian Johnson directs Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. He’s also producing with his T-Street studio partner, Ram Bergman. The first film in the series, Knives Out, occurred in a stately manor and revolved around a corrupt and toxic family’s dark secrets and desires. In contrast, the second chapter, Glass Onion, finds Benoit Blanc traveling to a remote island to disrupt a posh dinner party with murder on the menu. While Knives Out debuted exclusively in theaters, Netflix paid $450 million for two sequels.

After reprising his role as Gurney Halleck for Dune: Part Two, Josh Brolin returned to the ranch for more episodes of the Prime Video series Outer Range. Brolin plays Royal Abbott in the Western-tinged thriller, focusing on a rancher fighting for his land when his family discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. The series, created by Brian Watkins, also stars Imogen Poots, Tamra Podemski, Lili Taylor, Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Shaun Sipos, Noah Reid, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and more.

