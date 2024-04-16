Ralph Ineson has a pivotal cameo in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

A few days ago, Fangoria ran an article on character actor Ralph Ineson, whose credits include The Witch, The First Omen, Brahms: The Boy II, The Creator, Willow, The Green Knight, and much more, naming him “a modern horror icon.” Ineson took to social media to thank Fangoria for their kind words – and in response to Ineson’s post, director Guillermo del Toro revealed that Ineson has a “pivotal cameo” in his latest film, Frankenstein! He added that Ineson is amazing and fun to work with.

Ineson responded to del Toro, saying, “Thank you Boss, your set is a joyous place to be.”

Del Toro’s Frankenstein, which is a long-awaited passion project for the filmmaker, might have the following logline: Set in Eastern Europe in the 19th Century, the story of Dr. Pretorius, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster- who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before–in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein.

Ineson’s co-stars include Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), Mia Goth (Pearl), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones). At one point, Andrew Garfield was in the cast, but he had to drop out and was replaced by Elordi… and it has been said that the role Garfield had passed over to Elordi was the Monster.

Del Toro has been talking about making a new version of Frankenstein for more than a decade. Years ago, he had the project set up at Universal, with Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) on board to play Frankenstein’s Monster. The movie got far enough into pre-production that Jones even saw a bust of the Monster that was inspired by Bernie Wrightson’s artwork in an illustrated adaptation of Shelley’s novel that Wrightson spent seven years working on. But then the project fell apart. Now it’s finally happening at the Netflix streaming service, which previously teamed with del Toro on Pinocchio and the anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Filming on Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein began back in February and is expected to continue into the beginning of July. The movie is being shot in Ontario, Canada, and possibly in London, England as well.

Are you looking forward to del Toro’s Frankenstein, and are you glad to hear that Ralph Ineson is in the cast? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

