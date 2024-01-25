Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein cast gathers together for a picture before filming begins

Director Guillermo del Toro is moving ahead with one of his dream projects, an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale Frankenstein that is set up at the Netflix streaming service. We’ve heard that Frankenstein is expected to start filming (possibly under the working title Prodigal Father) on February 12th. The production will last nearly five months, wrapping up on July 5th. Filming will take place in Ontario, Canada, and possibly in London, England as well. It looks like Canada will be the first filming location, as del Toro recently took cast members Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), Mia Goth (Pearl), Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) to eat at a Toronto restaurant, where they posed for a picture with the staff. You can take a look at the picture at the bottom of this article.

Del Toro’s Frankenstein might have the following logline: Set in Eastern Europe in the 19th Century, the story of Dr. Pretorius, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster- who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before–in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein.

Whats on Netflix previously reported that Isaac would play the Monster and Goth will be the Bride, with Andrew Garfield (who has since had to drop out of the cast) as Dr. Frankenstein. Their intel seems to have been slightly off, though, because when Garfield left and was replaced by Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), it was said that the role Garfield had passed over to Elordi was the Monster.

Del Toro has been talking about making a new version of Frankenstein for more than a decade. At one point, he did have the project set up at Universal, with Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) on board to play Frankenstein’s Monster. The movie got far enough into pre-production that Jones even saw a bust of the Monster that was inspired by Bernie Wrightson’s artwork in an illustrated adaptation of Shelley’s novel that Wrightson spent seven years working on. But then the project fell apart. Now it’s finally happening at the Netflix streaming service, which previously teamed with del Toro on Pinocchio and the anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

