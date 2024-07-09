Mia Goth had a life cast done for MCU’s Blade and a digital body scan for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

One of the standout scenes in director Ti West’s X and Pearl sequel MaXXXine (which is in theatres now) shows the character played by Mia Goth getting a life cast / head mold – which, as it turns out, is something Goth has had plenty of real-life experience with. Not only did she spend the day getting plaster spread across her face for the filming of that MaXXXine scene, but she also had to get a life cast done for the creation of the “old Pearl” makeup she wore in X, had another life cast done for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Blade reboot, and had a digital body scan done for Guillermo del Toro’s version of Frankenstein.
In a video breakdown of the MaXXXine life cast scene, Goth reminisced about her X life cast experience: “I did it for X when we were creating the mold for old Pearl, and that day I didn’t have an issue with it at all. I think more than anything, how you’re entering the room, what’s going on in your day, that has the biggest impact as to how you can handle this.” While her character in MaXXXine doesn’t have a good life cast experience, Goth enjoyed filming that scene. She said, “I quite liked being in there that day. Sometimes it feels like a little hug.“
She did not, however, have a good time getting the life cast done for Blade, where she’s rumored to be playing the villainous Lilith. USA Today mentioned that was a rather stressful session, with Goth saying, “I remember being very tired and a little hungry. I went in and we did the cast and I actually had to rip it off because I needed to take a breather and have a cup of tea.” And even though Blade doesn’t yet have a production start date, Goth’s life cast for that film was done before she started working on MaXXXine.
Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which is a long-awaited passion project for the filmmaker, went into production earlier this year. We’re not sure who Goth is playing in that movie, but during that MaXXXine scene breakdown she said, “I just had to do another (life cast) for Frankenstein, but rather than the mold, it was a scan! It’s changing, isn’t it? And it’s a little bittersweet. I think I prefer (the mold).“
So it will be interesting to see what happens to Goth’s characters in Blade and Frankenstein, and what they end up looking like.
Are you a fan of Mia Goth, and are you looking forward to seeing her work in Blade and/or Frankenstein? Let us know by leaving a comment below.
