Mia Goth had a life cast done for MCU’s Blade and a digital body scan for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

One of the standout scenes in director Ti West’s X and Pearl sequel MaXXXine (which is in theatres now) shows the character played by Mia Goth getting a life cast / head mold – which, as it turns out, is something Goth has had plenty of real-life experience with. Not only did she spend the day getting plaster spread across her face for the filming of that MaXXXine scene, but she also had to get a life cast done for the creation of the “old Pearl” makeup she wore in X, had another life cast done for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Blade reboot, and had a digital body scan done for Guillermo del Toro’s version of Frankenstein.

In a video breakdown of the MaXXXine life cast scene, Goth reminisced about her X life cast experience: “ I did it for X when we were creating the mold for old Pearl, and that day I didn’t have an issue with it at all. I think more than anything, how you’re entering the room, what’s going on in your day, that has the biggest impact as to how you can handle this. ” While her character in MaXXXine doesn’t have a good life cast experience, Goth enjoyed filming that scene. She said, “ I quite liked being in there that day. Sometimes it feels like a little hug. “

She did not, however, have a good time getting the life cast done for Blade, where she’s rumored to be playing the villainous Lilith. USA Today mentioned that was a rather stressful session, with Goth saying, “ I remember being very tired and a little hungry. I went in and we did the cast and I actually had to rip it off because I needed to take a breather and have a cup of tea. ” And even though Blade doesn’t yet have a production start date, Goth’s life cast for that film was done before she started working on MaXXXine.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which is a long-awaited passion project for the filmmaker, went into production earlier this year. We’re not sure who Goth is playing in that movie, but during that MaXXXine scene breakdown she said, “ I just had to do another (life cast) for Frankenstein, but rather than the mold, it was a scan! It’s changing, isn’t it? And it’s a little bittersweet. I think I prefer (the mold). “

So it will be interesting to see what happens to Goth’s characters in Blade and Frankenstein, and what they end up looking like.

Are you a fan of Mia Goth, and are you looking forward to seeing her work in Blade and/or Frankenstein? Let us know by leaving a comment below.