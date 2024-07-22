MaXXXine set for August digital release?

MaXXXine , the sequel to director Ti West‘s films Pearl and X, is now in theatres – but if you’re looking forward to watching the movie in the comfort of your own home, it looks like you might be able to do that very soon. The website When to Stream, which has a good reputation when it comes to scoops like this, reports that MaXXXine will be receiving a digital release on August 13th. This date has not yet been officially confirmed by distributor A24.

MaXXXine was written and directed by West. Mia Goth reprises the role of X survivor Maxine Minx, a burlesque performer and adult film actress with the goal of being a star. The film has the following synopsis: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

Goth is joined in the cast by singer Halsey, Kevin Bacon (Tremors), Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), singer Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Bobby Cannavale (Netflix’s The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad. Our interviews with West and cast members can be viewed at THIS LINK.

MaXXXine is being produced by A24, Ti West, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss. Mia Goth serves as executive producer.

Reactions to the movie seem to be split, as can be seen in the reviews we have here on JoBlo: Chris Bumbray gave the film a 6/10 and felt it paled in comparison to its predecessors, while Tyler Nichols (who was not a fan of X or Pearl) gave it a 9/10. It has done well at the box office, though, especially compared to how the first two movies did.

Are you glad to hear that MaXXXine might be getting a digital release in August? Let us know by leaving a comment below.