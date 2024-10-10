Kevin Bacon shares twenty of his favourite horror movies for the Halloween season

As we’re well into October, I’m sure plenty of you have already watched more than a few horror movies (as if you need an excuse), but it’s always fun to see what other folks recommend for the spooky season. Kevin Bacon, who I believe has appeared in a few horror movies, took to Instagram to share a list of twenty of his personal favourites.

Audition

Don’t Look Now

One Cut of the Dead

Dawn of the Dead (1978)

Shaun of the Dead

28 Days Later

Get Out

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night

Let The Right One In

X

Pearl

MaXXXine

The Witch

The Love Witch

The Blair Witch Project

The Descent

Slither

Midsommar

Martyrs

Hereditary

Smile

Stir of Echoes

A quality list, and as you can see, Bacon appears in a few of them. Bacon’s most recent horror movie was MaXXXine, which appears on the list alongside X and Pearl. In it, he plays a sleazy private investigator who wants to blackmail Maxine Minx (Mia Goth).

Bacon, who got his start on the very first Friday the 13th movie, has previously explained why he enjoys the horror genre so much. “ If a new horror film piques my interest, I’m front and center opening weekend … I like the experience, because when I go to a movie as a … consumer, I want to feel things. Whatever it is, I want to feel things deeply, ” Bacon told Looper in 2022. “ You can feel sad. You can get tears coming out of your eyes. You can laugh hysterically. You can jump. You can get scared. You can get creeped out. You can walk out of the theater with an uneasy feeling. These are feelings, and I like that. … I like to do horror because the stakes are very high, and that means that there’s good stuff to play. In life and death situations, those are good things to play. “

As far as Bacon’s future in horror, his next project could be a family affair. Kyra Sedgwick revealed this summer that she and Bacon have been developing a horror movie they would star in alongside their daughter, Sosie. They also want to direct the film together, but the DGA might not cooperate. “ It’s very hard to get dual directing credit. If you promise the DGA that you will only direct together for the rest of your lives, then they’re more inclined to do it. But if not, they won’t, ” Sedgwick said. “ We’ll figure it out. But I’m very strategic. I wonder if more people will see this if it’s a Kevin Bacon film than a Kyra Sedgwick film? “

What are some of your favourite horror movies to watch during the Halloween season?