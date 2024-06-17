Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick plan to co-direct a horror film starring their daughter Sosie Bacon

Kevin Bacon has been in a good number of horror films over the decades, and he has admitted that he’s drawn to working in the genre because he’s a horror fan himself. Now it has been revealed that he and his wife Kyra Sedgwick are such big fans of the genre that they’re planning to co-direct and star in a horror film – and they’ve cast their daughter Sosie Bacon, who starred in the horror hit Smile, as a co-star!

Variety caught up with Sedgwick to interview her about her role in the Off Broadway play All of Me, and along the way they mentioned that she’s currently developing “ a horror film she would star in with Bacon and their adult daughter, Sosie. The couple wants to co-direct the film, though the Directors Guild has other ideas. “

Sedgwick told them, “ It’s very hard to get dual directing credit. If you promise the DGA that you will only direct together for the rest of your lives, then they’re more inclined to do it. But if not, they won’t. ” So she and Kevin have a deal that whoever does the prep work will get the directing credit. She added, “ We’ll figure it out. But I’m very strategic. I wonder if more people will see this if it’s a Kevin Bacon film than a Kyra Sedgwick film? “

Best known for her acting work (her credits include the horror comedy Villains, the sci-fi thriller After Darkness, and the 2012 horror film The Possession), Sedgwick has directed episodes of multiple TV shows, as well as the film Space Oddity and the TV movies Girls Weekend and Story of a Girl. Kevin Bacon’s horror acting roles include Friday the 13th, The Demon Murder Case, Tremors, Flatliners, Stir of Echoes, Hollow Man, The Darkness, You Should Have Left, They/Them, the upcoming X and Pearl sequel MaXXXine, and the upcoming Prime Video series The Bondsman. He has long wanted to star in a follow-up to Tremors and even filmed a pilot episode for a TV show, but it wasn’t ordered to series. He has directed the TV movie Losing Chase, the film Loverboy, and episodes of The Closer and City on a Hill.

Kevin Bacon told Looper that he enjoys working in the genre because “ I’m a fan myself. I’m a consumer of it. If a new horror film piques my interest, I’m front and center opening weekend … I like the experience, because when I go to a movie as a … consumer, I want to feel things. Whatever it is, I want to feel things deeply. You can feel sad. You can get tears coming out of your eyes. You can laugh hysterically. You can jump. You can get scared. You can get creeped out. You can walk out of the theater with an uneasy feeling. These are feelings, and I like that. … I like to do horror because the stakes are very high, and that means that there’s good stuff to play. In life and death situations, those are good things to play. “

As for Sosie Bacon’s genre credits, in addition to Smile, she was in the Manson Family crime drama Charlie Says and episodes of Scream: The TV Series.

