The Bondsman: Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, & more cast in Kevin Bacon undead bounty hunter series

Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, and more have joined Kevin Bacon in the cast of The Bondsman, an undead bounty hunter series from Blumhouse

Coming our way from Blumhouse Television and set up at Amazon’s Prime Video, The Bondsman is set to star Kevin Bacon as Hub Halloran, a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist . We’ve previously heard that Bacon is being joined in the cast by Jennifer Nettles of The Righteous Gemstones as Maryanne, Hub’s ex-wife, and now Variety reports that four more have been cast in the show. They are Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Beth Grant (Speed), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space), and Jolene Purdy (Unseen).

Herriman will be playing Lucky, “the owner of a successful country music club, who is in a relationship with Maryanne (Nettles), Hub’s ex-wife.” Grant’s character is Kitty, the mother of Hub Halloran. Jenkins has been cast as Cade, the son of Hub and Maryanne. Purdy will be playing Midge, who is “weary with the understated gravitas of someone who’s learned the hard way how to hold her ground in a male-dominated world. Midge may look unassuming but she’s actually a secret emissary.”

The first season of The Bondsman is expected to consist of eight half-hour episodes. The series was created by Grainger David, whose short film The Chair screened in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. Erik Oleson, who was the showrunner for the second season of the Prime Video series Carnival Row, will also serve as showrunner on this series, and is executive producing through his company CrimeThink.

Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie are also executive producing The Bondsman, alongside CrimeThink’s Paul Shapiro.

I was sold on this show as soon as I heard that Kevin Bacon would be starring in it and playing an undead bounty hunter, but it’s good to see that they’re also assembling a strong supporting cast around him.

Are you interested in The Bondsman? What do you think of the show’s cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.