The Bondsman: Kevin Bacon undead bounty hunter series reveals first look images, gets an April premiere date

Coming our way from Blumhouse Television, Marker 96, and CrimeThink Production Company and set up at Prime Video, The Bondsman stars Kevin Bacon as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who’s back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned — which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music. Today, it was announced that all eight of the show’s half-hour episodes will be available to stream on April 3rd, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide – and along with that announcement comes the unveiling of some first look images, which you can check out in this article.

Bacon is joined in the cast by Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space), and Jolene Purdy (Orange Is the New Black). Herriman plays Lucky, “the owner of a successful country music club, who is in a relationship with Maryanne (Nettles), Hub’s ex-wife.” Grant’s character is Kitty, the mother of Hub Halloran. Jenkins plays Cade, the son of Hub and Maryanne. Purdy plays Midge, who is “weary with the understated gravitas of someone who’s learned the hard way how to hold her ground in a male-dominated world. Midge may look unassuming but she’s actually a secret emissary.”

The series was created by executive producer Grainger David, whose short film The Chair screened in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. Erik Oleson, who was the showrunner for the second season of the Prime Video series Carnival Row (and the third season of the Netflix / Marvel series Daredevil), also serves as showrunner on this series, and is executive producing through his company CrimeThink. Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie are also executive producing The Bondsman, alongside CrimeThink’s Paul E. Shapiro. Bacon is an executive producer on the series as well, and Erik Holmberg serves as co-executive producer.

