MaXXXine character posters feature Mia Goth, Halsey, Kevin Bacon, and more

MaXXXine , the sequel to director Ti West‘s films Pearl and X, is swiftly approaching its July 5th theatrical release date. Last week, we got to see a new trailer for the film, and now distributor A24 has unveiled a batch of character posters that give us a look at the characters played by Mia Goth, singer Halsey, Kevin Bacon, and more! You can check them out at the bottom of this article.

MaXXXine is written and directed by West. Mia Goth reprises the role of X survivor Maxine Minx, a burlesque performer and adult film actress with the goal of being a star. The film has the following synopsis: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past. As you can see in both the most recent trailer and the previous trailer, the Hollywood setting even allows for a visit to the Bates Motel.

Goth and Halsey are joined in the cast by Kevin Bacon (Tremors), Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), singer Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Bobby Cannavale (Netflix’s The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Esposito is playing an agent for adult film and Z-list movie actors, Debicki’s character is a film director, Monaghan and Cannavale play LAPD detectives, and Bacon plays a private detective.

MaXXXine is being produced by A24, Ti West, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss. Mia Goth serves as executive producer.

If you want to see a preview of MaXXXine before July, A24 will be bringing franchise starter X back to theatres for one night only, on June 18th, and movie-goers who attend those June 18th screenings (tickets are available at THIS LINK) will get to see a preview of MaXXXine after the end credits roll.

Are you looking forward to MaXXXine, and will you be catching it on the big screen next month? Take a look at the character posters, then let us know by leaving a comment below.