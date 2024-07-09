MaXXXine: Ti West and Mia Goth break down a scene in promo video

Ti West and Mia Goth break down the life cast / head mold scene from the X and Pearl sequel MaXXXine in a new promo video

MaXXXine , the sequel to director Ti West‘s films Pearl and X, is now in theatres – and if you’re interested in getting some behind-the-scenes information on one of the scenes, Vanity Fair has just released a promo video in which West and franchise star Mia Goth break down the scene where Goth’s character Maxine Minx has an unpleasant experience while getting a life cast / head mold done. It’s an interesting video that has West and Goth discussing the scene, MaXXXine, and the overall franchise for twelve minutes. Check it out in the embed above!

MaXXXine was written and directed by West. Mia Goth reprises the role of X survivor Maxine Minx, a burlesque performer and adult film actress with the goal of being a star. The film has the following synopsis: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

Goth is joined in the cast by singer Halsey, Kevin Bacon (Tremors), Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), singer Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Bobby Cannavale (Netflix’s The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad. Our interviews with West and cast members can be viewed at THIS LINK.

MaXXXine is being produced by A24, Ti West, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss. Mia Goth serves as executive producer.

Reactions to the movie seem to be split so far, as can be seen in the reviews we have here on JoBlo: Chris Bumbray gave the film a 6/10 and felt it paled in comparison to its predecessors, while Tyler Nichols (who was not a fan of X or Pearl) gave it a 9/10. It’s doing well at the box office, though, especially compared to how the first two movies did.

Have you seen MaXXXine? If so, let us know what you thought of it by leaving a comment below… and whether you’ve seen the movie or not, share your thoughts on this scene breakdown video.