Ti West trilogy X, Pearl, and MaXXXine getting novelizations from A24 and Tim Waggoner

With the release of the 1985-set horror film MaXXXine, director Ti West and franchise star Mia Goth have wrapped up the trilogy they started with the 1979-set slasher X and continued with the 1918-set prequel Pearl. Now A24, the production and distribution company behind the trilogy, has announced that they’re teaming up with author Tim Waggoner to send novelizations of all three films in the series out into the world!

Waggoner previously wrote the novelizations of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and Halloween Kills, as well as the upcoming Terrifier 2 novelization, which reaches store shelves in October. As for this A24 series, Fangoria reports that “ the first in the trilogy, X, will be published later this fall on September 24. Pearl‘s novelization will follow on November 19, and MaXXXine is currently set for release in early 2025. ” According to A24, “ Author Tim Waggoner translates West’s vision into pulpy print format with grisly new details drawn from the original screenplay. ” The covers for the novelizations have already been unveiled and can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Written and directed by West, X has the following synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

West directed Pearl from a script he wrote with Goth, telling the following story: Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl’s ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide, in the stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of X’s iconic villain.

Director West had the sole writing credit again on MaXXXine, which has this synopsis: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

Are you a fan of X, Pearl, and/or MaXXXine, and are you glad to hear the films will be getting the novelization treatment? Let us know if you’ll be buying these novelizations by leaving a comment below.