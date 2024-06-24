Terrifier 2 novelization reaches store shelves this October

Back in November, we learned that our friends at Cineverse’s Bloody Disgusting are expanding their multimedia horror brand with a new publishing imprint called Bloody Press, with the first projects on their agenda being novelizations of the films Terrifier, Terrifier 2, and Terrifier 3 (which is set to receive a theatrical release on October 11th). Now Variety has confirmed that the first of these books to reach store shelves will be a Terrifier 2 novelization written by Tim Waggoner, who has previously written novelizations of Halloween Kills and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Bloody Press and Titan Books will be bringing the Terrifier 2 novelization to store shelves on October 29th, just a couple weeks after Terrifier 3 reaches the big screen.

Here’s the book synopsis: In this gruesome novelization of the hit horror film, the nightmarish Art the Clown returns from the dead to continue his murderous and mad spree in the sleepy town of Miles County, one year after they survived the events of Terrifier. Little do they know the nightmare is about to begin anew.

Resurrected by a sinister entity, Art is back with an appetite for murder and mayhem—setting his sights on the recently bereaved teenager Sienna and her younger brother Jonathan. The streets are about to run with blood, and Sienna must somehow survive this gruesome Halloween night and discover how to defeat a brutal and unforgiving killing machine from beyond her nightmares.

There’s no stopping Art once his sights are set on you…

Tom Owen, VP of network strategy for Cineverse, provided the following statement: “ We can’t think of a more perfect partner to help Bloody Disgusting expand into publishing than Titan, and no better way to do it than with an incredible novelization of Terrifier 2 by Tim Waggoner. Kickstarting this partnership with such an awesome project is just the beginning and we can’t wait to put our stamp on more titles in the near future. “

Are you a fan of novelizations, and will you be buying a copy of the Terrifier 2 novelization this October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.