Warner Bros. sets dates for J.J. Abrams’s The Great Beyond, Keanu Reeves’s Shiver, The Conjuring: First Communion & more

From merger drama to announcing dates for tentpole releases, Warner Bros. refuses to stay out of the spotlight for long in the new year. Today, the studio is making waves by setting release dates for many of its most anticipated films, beginning with the J.J. Abrams-directed sci-fi film The Great Beyond. According to reports, the project starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega will open in IMAX theaters on November 13, 2026. In the film, which also stars Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Merritt Wever, and Samuel L. Jackson, a young newlywed couple struggles to survive against a supernatural entity. The Great Beyond’s November release date pits the film against Paramount’s Ti West-directed Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, starring Johnny Depp.

Other films getting dates today won’t land until 2027. The lineup includes Sam Esmail’s Panic Carefully on February 26, 2027, the new Tim Miller-directed joint starring Keanu Reeves, Shiver (August 13, 2026), and the Peter Safran and Atomic Monster prequel, The Conjuring: First Communion (September 10, 2027).

What is Panic Carefully about?

Panic Carefully stars Julia Roberts, Eddie Redmayne, Brian Tyree Henry, Ben Chaplin, Aidan Gillen, Joe Alwyn, Naledi Murray, and Elizabeth Olsen. Details about the star-studded project remain under wraps. However, previous reports describe Panic Carefully as a paranoid thriller in the vein of Esmail’s Mr. Robot and The Silence of the Lambs. The plot reportedly involves a hunt for a cyberterrorist.

Reeves versus pirates and sharks?!

Meanwhile, Tim Miller and Keanu Reeves’s project, Shiver, is reportedly set in the Caribbean Sea, with the main character being a smuggler slumming on a job as he contends with dead bodies, pirates, and sharks, all within a time loop. Miller directs the project from a script by Ian Shorr, with the film’s release date putting it up against a Universal Blumhouse title.

The Conjuring keeps summoning new movies

Finally, there’s The Conjuring: First Communion. Little is known about this project beyond the fact that Rodrigue Huart is occupying the director’s chair. He’s directing from a script penned by Richard Naing & Ian Goldberg, though it is unclear if Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s The Warrens will return for the prequel.

Among these projects, I’m most interested in Tim Miller’s project with Keanu Reeves. The loose premise for Shiver sounds bizarre, and I like the idea of Reeves going up against pirates while caught in a time loop. Oh, Keanu! You’re always up to something wacky. Never change. Which of these projects are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below.