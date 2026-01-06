Does J.J. Abrams’ mysterious new movie finally have a title?

J.J. Abrams hasn’t directed a feature film since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, and it’s been even longer since he tackled an original project not tied to existing IP (Super 8 back in 2011). Now, Abrams is set to make his return with a new fantasy film. According to a WGA filing (via World of Reel), the new J.J. Abrams movie has a title: The Great Beyond.

What’s The Great Beyond About?

No official plot details have been revealed, but the film (which Abrams wrote, directed, and produced) reportedly deals with “ an author of popular fantasy novels who reveals that the mythical world he’s known for creating is actually real, sending the lead character (Glen Powell) on a quest. ” When production on the film wrapped last summer, the working title was reportedly Ghostwriter. In addition to Powell, The Great Beyond will also star Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), and Samuel L. Jackson (The Marvels).

What Else Has J.J. Abrams Been Up To?

For someone once hailed as the next Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams hasn’t been nearly as prolific in recent years as he was at his peak. There was a time when Abrams seemed to be everywhere at once, juggling multiple “mystery boxes” across television — with Alias, Lost, and Fringe — while also delivering blockbuster films like Mission: Impossible III, Star Trek, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In 2019, Abrams signed a massive $250 million, five-year deal with WarnerMedia, sparking expectations of a new creative explosion. Several projects were announced for HBO Max, including Overlook, Justice League Dark, and Duster, but only Duster ultimately made it to the screen. Set in 1972, the series followed the “ first Black female FBI agent (Rachel Hilson) as she heads to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver (Josh Holloway) in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate (led by Keith David). ” Unfortunately, Duster failed to catch on the way Abrams’ earlier shows had, and it was cancelled after just one season.

I know Abrams gets a lot of crap, but I’m excited to see him tackle something more original after spending the last fifteen years jumping between Star Trek and Star Wars.