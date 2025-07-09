Duster cancelled by HBO Max after just one season

Duster was the first TV series J.J. Abrams co-created in 15 years, but unfortunately, it’s been announced that HBO Max has cancelled it after just one season. Although the show had decent reviews, it couldn’t generate enough interest to keep the lights on. Set in 1972, Duster follows the “ first Black female FBI agent (Rachel Hilson) as she heads to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver (Josh Holloway) in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate (led by Keith David). “

“ While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a second season of Duster, we are so grateful to have had the chance to work with the amazingly talented co-creators J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, and our partners at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television, ” HBO Max said in a statement to Deadline. “ We are tremendously proud of this series led by Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson and we thank them along with our cast and crew for their incredible collaboration and partnership. “

Warner Bros. Television added, “ J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan delivered a thrilling, multi-dimensional crime drama in Duster, with textured characters that took the audience back to the 1970s in a new and innovative way. Those characters were brought to life by a wonderful team led by Josh, Rachel, and an extremely talented ensemble cast, along with an expert crew behind the scenes. We are incredibly proud of the show, and while we wish this journey could continue, we are thankful to our partners at HBO Max for the opportunity to tell Jim and Nina’s story. “

The report states that WBTV and Bad Robot attempted to find the series a new home but were unsuccessful. Considering the series spent over five years in development (it was ordered in April 2020), it’s a shame that it ended so quickly.

Our own Alex Maidy had a lot of fun with Duster, saying it was a perfect vehicle for Josh Holloway. “ Not looking a day older than he did when Lost premiered two decades ago, it is long overdue that Holloway gets a project as perfect for him as Duster, ” he wrote. “ I liked the short, eight-episode season and the absolute fun that the series represents, which is captured perfectly in the opening credits that echo old Hot Wheels tracks. I think audiences will connect with Ellis and Hayes and readily overlook the story’s weaker elements that are wonderfully overshadowed by the violent action, exciting chase scenes, classy nudity, and Josh Holloway’s smirking charm. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

How do you feel about Duster getting cancelled? Have you had a chance to check out the series?