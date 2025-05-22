Josh Holloway reveals extended deleted death scene from Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Josh Holloway is currently blazing up the small screen with his new retro-themed J.J. Abrams series Duster. Our own Alex Maidy foundthe series enjoyable and said in his review, “Duster works well as an overall series with the finale setting things up for a bolder and potentially different second season. While I think that Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway work well opposite one another, I believe Duster could have worked just as well with the focus entirely on Jim Ellis. Not looking a day older than he did when Lost premiered two decades ago, it is long overdue that Holloway gets a project as perfect for him as Duster.”

Holloway is making the press rounds and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, while on Sirius XM’s The Julia Cunningham Show, he revealed that his death scene in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol was much more elaborate than what made the final cut. Holloway had a brief role as IMF agent Trevor Hanaway, who gets killed early in the film by Lea Seydoux’s assassin character. It was a quick silencer shot, but the scene would continue when Paula Patton’s Jane finds him as he dies. He explained,





In the original script, Paula Patton comes out and finds me dying, but I’m not dead yet. And then I start to whisper her the codes and I die. So she has to cut me open, put her hand up in my heart, re-pump my heart, and make me come back alive. Then I tell her the codes, and she lets me die again.”