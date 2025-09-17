One Second After: Mary McDonnell joins post-apocalyptic thriller

Coming our way from MPI Original is a feature film adaptation of William R. Forstchen’s post-apocalyptic disaster thriller novel One Second After , and earlier this week we learned that Hannah John-Kamen (Thunderbolts*), Famke Janssen (GoldenEye), and Josh Holloway (Lost) have signed on to star in the film. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Mary McDonnell (Independence Day) is also in the cast.

Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski has written the screenplay adaptation. Forstchen’s story takes place during the aftermath of an electromagnetic pulse attack on the United States. The film will explore the collapse of society, the struggle of individuals and communities to survive without modern technology and infrastructure and the resilience of humans in the face of a harsh new reality. Janssen will be playing Mayor Kate Lindsey, a political figure who takes over during the crisis. Holloway’s character is John Matherson, a college professor and former military officer charged with protecting his community after a catastrophic electromagnetic pulse attack cripples the nation. Set in the hills of North Carolina, the story follows John as he confronts a world suddenly stripped of power, communication, and modern infrastructure, guiding those around him through life-or-death decisions in a fight for survival. John-Kamen takes on the role of Makalya, a nurse stranded in Black Mountain following the attack. Partnering with John, Makalya fights to keep the community alive as modern society unravels, offering both medical expertise and emotional resilience in the face of collapse.

McDonnell is playing Jen, the astute mother-in-law to John who looks after his daughters after an electromagnetic pulse attack throws society into chaos. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that McDonnell also has a role in Marvel’s upcoming Vision series, a follow-up to WandaVision.

Rob Pfaltzgraff and Nick Reid of MPI Original Films are producing One Second After with Matt Kennedy of Startling Inc. This will mark the feature directorial debut of stunt performer Scott Rogers, who has worked as second unit director on the likes of Sky High, Ted, Oz the Great and Powerful, The Do-Over, Uncharted, John Wick: Chapter 4, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Family Plan, The Union, and more. Filming begins in Sofia, Bulgaria this month.

Does One Second After sound interesting to you, and have you read the William R. Forstchen novel? What do you think of Mary McDonnell joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.