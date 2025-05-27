Marvel’s Vision series adds T’Nia Miller as Jocasta, “the bride of Ultron”

T’Nia Miller has racked up an impressive list of TV credits in recent years, having appeared in episodes of Doctor Who, Marcella, Sex Education, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Foundation, The Peripheral, The Fall of the House of Usher, Generation Z, and Gangs of London, among many others. Now, Deadline reports that Miller has landed a major role in the Marvel’s Disney+ series that is either called Vision or Vision Quest. Miller is believed to be playing one of the leads of the series – and word is that she’ll be playing “ the cunning and powerful Jocasta, who is driven by revenge. In the comic books, Jocasta is a robot Ultron builds to be his bride who eventually sides with the Avengers. “

Paul Bettany will be reprising the role of Vision on the series. In addition to Miller, Bettany is being joined in the cast by Faran Tahir, back as his terrorist character Raza from the original Iron Man; James Spader, again providing the voice of Ultron; and Todd Stashwick as “an assassin who is on the trail of the android Vision and the technology he possesses.” Ruaridh Mollica is also in the cast, and while the casting announcement said he would be playing somebody named Tucker, many fans speculate that he could be playing an older version of Tommy Maximoff, one of the twin sons Wanda Maximoff and Vision had on the Disney+ series WandaVision. Joe Locke played an older version of Tommy’s brother Billy Maximoff on the show Agatha All Along.

Bettany previously played Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and WandaVision.

The series is expected to follow Vision as he tries to regain his memory and humanity . Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas is the showrunner. Matalas was joined in the writers room by fellow Star Trek: Picard writers Chris Monfette, Cindy Appel, and Matt Okumura, plus Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager writer Michael Taylor.

Are you looking forward to Vision (or Vision Quest)? What do you think of T’Nia Miller being cast as Jocasta? Let us know by leaving a comment below.