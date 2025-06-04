Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire joins the cast of Marvel’s Vision series as E.D.I.T.H.

After having a blast with Marvel‘s Thunderbolts* and counting the days until The Fantastic Four: First Steps lands in theaters on July 25, 2025, Marvel Studios is ready to reveal that an actor from one of my favorite sitcoms, Schitt’s Creek, will play E.D.I.T.H. in the upcoming Disney+ series Vision. Marvel proudly welcomes Emily Hampshire (12 Monkeys, Cosmopolis, The Rig) to the MCU!

Emily Hampshire plays Stevie Budd on Schitt’s Creek, the cynical desk clerk and employee at the Rosebud Motel. Stevie becomes close with the Rose family throughout their stay in Schitt’s Creek and even becomes best friends with David Rose (Dan Levy), the brother of Alexis (Annie Murphy) and the spoiled son of Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira (Catherine O’Hara). In Vision, Hampshire plays E.D.I.T.H., the Stark Industries artificial intelligence introduced in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. E.D.I.T.H. stands for Even Dead, I’m The Hero. E.D.I.T.H. is a gift from Tony Stark to Peter Parker, aiding Peter in his quest to become a better hero after Tony died in Avengers: Endgame. Peter interacts with E.D.I.T.H. through a pair of Stark Tech glasses. Unfortunately for Peter, the glasses authorities confiscate the glasses after his identity as Spider-Man is revealed. What happened to E.D.I.T.H. since then? Vision is likely to answer that question.

It remains a mystery if Emily Hampshire will simply become the voice of E.D.I.T.H. in Vision or if she’ll appear in synthezoid form. Vision features several technologically inclined characters, including Paul Bettany (WandaVision, Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Vision, James Spader (The Blacklist, Stargate), reprising his role as Ultron, and T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Fall of the House of Usher) as Jocasta. Todd Stashwick (The Accountant 2, The Rundown) and Ruaridh Mollica (Stonemouth, Too Rough) also star.

Do you think Emily Hampshire will simply provide the voice for E.D.I.T.H. in Vision, or will she eventually get a body to control? Do you think the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will appear in Vision, or is Marvel content to leave her buried beneath rubble and mystery? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.