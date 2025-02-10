Ruaridh Mollica cast in Marvel’s Vision series, but who is he playing?

The HBO series The Franchise gave a satirical behind-the-scenes look at the making of a film that was part of a larger superhero franchise, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC film universes. Ruaridh Mollica had a recurring role on the show, playing a character named Jaz Cox. HBO ended up cancelling The Franchise after just one season – and now, Mollica is moving on from a project that poked fun at superhero franchises to joining a superhero franchise. Deadline reports that Mollica will be entering the MCU with a role in Marvel’s Disney+ series that is either called Vision or Vision Quest.

Deadline’s sources told them that Mollica will be playing a character named Tucker, but some MCU fans aren’t buying it. The speculation going around is that Mollica will actually be playing an older version of Tommy Maximoff, one of the twin sons Wanda Maximoff and Vision had on the Disney+ series WandaVision. Joe Locke played an older version of Billy Maximoff on the show Agatha All Along, and fans are expecting to see Tommy on the Vision show. The idea is that this is building up to Billy and Tommy being reunited as the super-powered duo of Wiccan and Speed, with Billy having magical powers like his “Scarlet Witch” mother and Tommy having speedy powers similar to those displayed by his uncle Pietro, a.k.a. Quicksilver.

Of course, Mollica could just be playing a guy named Tucker. But Tommy Maximoff would be more interesting.

Paul Bettany will be reprising the role of Vision on the series. In addition to Mollica, Bettany is being joined in the cast by Faran Tahir, back as his terrorist character Raza from the original Iron Man; James Spader, again providing the voice of Ultron; and Todd Stashwick as “an assassin who is on the trail of the android Vision and the technology he possesses.” The series is expected to follow Vision as he tries to regain his memory and humanity .

Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas is the showrunner.

Beyond The Franchise, Ruaridh Mollica’s acting credits include Ridley, The Jetty, Sexy Beast, Sebastian, Red Rose, and Witness Number 3.

Are you looking forward to Vision (or Vision Quest), and are you interested to find out who Ruaridh Mollica will be playing? Let us know by leaving a comment below.