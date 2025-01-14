Faran Tahir will reprise his Iron Man role after 17 years for Marvel’s Vision series

Deadline reports that Faran Tahir is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel’s upcoming Vision series. He will reprise the role of Raza, the leader of the Ten Rings who kidnapped Tony Stark in the original Iron Man movie. I think this might set a new MCU record for the longest stretch between appearances.

Not much is known about the Vision series at this time. Paul Bettany will naturally be returning as Vision, but the series will also include James Spader as Ultron. Beyond brief mentions, we haven’t seen Ultron in any live-action MCU project since his introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron ten years ago. Todd Stashwick has also joined the cast, and while it’s not known who he will be playing, previous reports have stated that he will be “ an assassin who is on the trail of the android and the technology he possesses. “

It’s not clear how Raza will factor into the series, particularly as we’ve learned so much more about the Ten Rings organization thanks to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Raza was mentioned in a deleted scene from that movie, but that’s pretty much the last time we heard of the character.

Jac Schaeffer, who created WandaVision and Agatha All Along, won’t be returning for the Vision series. Instead, Star Trek: Picard‘s Terry Matalas will be taking the helm. It was Matalas’ work on the third season of Picard which brought him to the attention of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. “ That’s how I got to know him, ” Feige told Inverse last year. “ It was from his amazing work on Picard Season 3. I said: This is incredible. I don’t know how this exists. Let me find the person who made this. “

While we’re talking about Tahir reprising roles from over fifteen years ago, does anyone else wish we’d seen more of him as Captain Richard Robau in the 2009 Star Trek movie? He was only seen in the opening scene as the captain of the USS Kelvin before they killed him off, but he certainly made an impression. I always wanted to know more about that character.