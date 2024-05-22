Paul Bettany’s Vision is getting rebooted for an upcoming Disney+ series with Picard showrunner

Marvel Studios is getting back into the Vision business. After years away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the emotionally devastating conclusion of WandaVision, Paul Bettany is getting rewired for a new series starring Marvel’s most endearing synthezoid. Marvel is developing the untitled Vision series for a 2026 premiere with Star Trek: Picard‘s Terry Matalas in the showrunner position. The door opened on a writer’s room this week, with the series being one of the first projects ordered at Marvel in quite some time.

Paul Bettany returns to the iconic role for the untitled Vision series. In WandaVision, the Scarlet Witch brought Vision’s physical body back to life. However, memories of his past life were muddled. As Vision uncovers the mystery behind his short-circuited memory, he realizes all is not as it seems. During the finale, his memories return thanks to an all-white Vision created out of Wanda’s grief and anguish in one of the best moments of MCU history.

The untitled Vision series is the second show to spin out of WandaVision after the now-titled Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn as the hex-happy Agatha Harkness. Other shows in Marvel’s arsenal for Disney+ include Daredevil: Born Again, with most of the cast from the original Netflix series returning, and Ironheart, focusing on Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What do you think Marvel’s untitled Vision series is about? Wanda Maximoff died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so where does Vision go without Wanda to guide and care for him? Seemingly, Vision is in a prime position to rebuild his life, but what kind of world is he getting reborn into without familiar faces to greet him? The MCU landscape has changed dramatically since his departure, making me wonder when this new series takes place. If you have any theories or ideas, we’d love to hear them. Leave a comment below and let us know where you think Paul Bettany’s Vision is heading when this new project comes to Disney+ in 2026.