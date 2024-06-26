Here: The trailer for Robert Zemeckis’ new uniquely conceptual film has arrived at this moment in time

The new film gives audiences the ultimate fly-on-the-wall experience as we take a look at a singular location throughout history.

Robert Zemeckis takes audiences on a journey through time yet again, plus with the core leads from Forrest GumpTom Hanks and Robin Wright — as well as using advanced special effects technology for de-aging for the cast. The movie Here is hitting a lot of hallmarks for the filmmaker. And the trailer has now come into this moment in time from Sony Pictures. Zemeckis’ latest offers a new perspective by having the ultimate fly-on-the-wall experience by experiencing all the events of a singular spot throughout the history of the planet and, eventually, for one family.

Scripted by Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth and based on Richard McGuire’s 2014 graphic novel of the same name, Here takes place across a century in a single location: a home that is, over time, inhabited by the likes of a couple at the turn of the 20th century (Michelle Dockery and Gwilym Lee), an inventor and a pin-up model during the 1920s (David Fynn and Ophelia Lovibond), baby boomer Richard and the love of his life, Margaret (Hanks and Wright), and Richard’s parents, Al (Paul Bettany) and Rose (Kelly Reilly). We’ll be seeing Hanks’ character age from a teenager to an 80-year-old as the film goes on.

Zemeckis revealed that Here has a running time of 104 minutes, and the camera never moves from a fixed position inside the home that entire time. He told Vanity Fair, “The single perspective never changes, but everything around it does. It’s actually never been done before. There are similar scenes in very early silent movies, before the language of montage was invented. But other than that, yeah, it was a risky venture. That’s the excitement of it. What passes by this view of the universe? I think it’s an interesting way to do a meditation on mortality. It taps into the universal theme that everything passes.“

In an age where the general public has a shorter attention span as they’re moving quickly through life and have ample of distractions at their fingertips with smartphones, it will be interesting to see how audiences respond to a stagnant angle of a full feature.

Here will be entering the universe at its allotted time and space on November 15.

