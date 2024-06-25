Images from new Robert Zemeckis film Here feature de-aged Tom Hanks and Robin Wright

Thirty years after playing out the tragic love story of Forrest and Jenny in Robert Zemeckis‘s Best Picture-winning Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright have reunited for the director’s latest film Here , which Sony Pictures will be releasing on November 15th. We previously heard that Hank and Wright would be de-aged using AI technology for the film, and now we can see the results of that de-aging process in the first batch of Here images that have been released via Variety and Vanity Fair today. One of the images can be seen at the top of this article, and more can be found below.

Scripted by Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth and based on Richard McGuire’s 2014 graphic novel of the same name, Here takes place across a century in a single location: a home that is, over time, inhabited by the likes of a couple at the turn of the 20th century (Michelle Dockery and Gwilym Lee), an inventor and a pin-up model during the 1920s (David Fynn and Ophelia Lovibond), baby boomer Richard and the love of his life, Margaret (Hanks and Wright), and Richard’s parents, Al (Paul Bettany) and Rose (Kelly Reilly). We’ll be seeing Hanks’ character age from a teenager to an 80-year-old as the film goes on.

Zemeckis revealed that Here has a running time of 104 minutes, and the camera never moves from a fixed position inside the home that entire time. He told Vanity Fair, “ The single perspective never changes, but everything around it does. It’s actually never been done before. There are similar scenes in very early silent movies, before the language of montage was invented. But other than that, yeah, it was a risky venture. That’s the excitement of it. What passes by this view of the universe? I think it’s an interesting way to do a meditation on mortality. It taps into the universal theme that everything passes. “

This sounds like an interesting project to me and I love several Zemeckis movies, including Forrest Gump, so I will definitely be checking out Here.

Are you interested in Here? Take a look at the images (there are a couple behind-the-scenes images in the mix as well), then let us know by leaving a comment below.