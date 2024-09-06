Star Trek: Picard’s Todd Stashwick joins Marvel’s Vision series

THR reports that Todd Stashwick is set to reunite with Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas on Marvel’s upcoming Vision series.

The follow-up to WandaVision will once again star Paul Bettany as the android, and it was announced last month that James Spader will reprise his role as Ultron. Beyond brief mentions in other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, we haven’t seen Ultron since his introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron close to ten years ago. As for who Stashwick will play in the Vision series, THR’s sources say he will play “ an assassin who is on the trail of the android and the technology he possesses. ” The series is aiming to look in England in early 2025.

Stashwick played Captain Liam Shaw in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. The character butted heads with Jean-Luc Picard but quickly grew into a fan-favourite. In addition to Picard, Stashwick also featured in 12 Monkeys, Terry Matalas’ TV series adaptation of the movie of the same name directed by Terry Gilliam.