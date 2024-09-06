Star Trek: Picard’s Todd Stashwick joins Marvel’s Vision series

Todd Stashwick has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Vision series created by Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas.

By
Todd Stashwick, Vision series

THR reports that Todd Stashwick is set to reunite with Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas on Marvel’s upcoming Vision series.

The follow-up to WandaVision will once again star Paul Bettany as the android, and it was announced last month that James Spader will reprise his role as Ultron. Beyond brief mentions in other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, we haven’t seen Ultron since his introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron close to ten years ago. As for who Stashwick will play in the Vision series, THR’s sources say he will play “an assassin who is on the trail of the android and the technology he possesses.” The series is aiming to look in England in early 2025.

Stashwick played Captain Liam Shaw in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. The character butted heads with Jean-Luc Picard but quickly grew into a fan-favourite. In addition to Picard, Stashwick also featured in 12 Monkeys, Terry Matalas’ TV series adaptation of the movie of the same name directed by Terry Gilliam.

Speaking of Picard, it was Matalas’ work on that series which brought him to the attention of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. “That’s how I got to know him,” Feige told Inverse earlier this year. “It was from his amazing [work on Picard Season 3. I said: This is incredible. I don’t know how this exists. Let me find the person who made this.” Given the popularity of Picard‘s third season, fans were eager for a continuation, and Matalas was certainly game, even laying out the groundwork for something he called Star Trek: Legacy. “It does feel like something new, with Captain Seven and her crew,” Matalas said. “It feels like a new mix. I don’t know how much everyone would be involved, but it definitely feels like a mix and match of old legacy and new. But again, there’s nothing in development, currently. It’s just a pie-in-the-sky sort of fan wish at the moment.” Unfortunately, Paramount didn’t jump on the idea, and Marvel’s gain became their loss. There has been talk of a Star Trek: Picard movie, but we haven’t heard much about it since the beginning of the year.

Source: THR
