Patrick Stewart says Star Trek: Picard movie script in the works

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard was a big success, not just for Paramount+, but for the fans as well, who were delighted to see The Next Generation crew together one more time. While it may have felt like Patrick Stewart’s farewell to the franchise, the actor is still hungry for more, and he revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that a script for a Star Trek: Picard movie is being written.

“ I heard only last night about a script that is being written, but written specifically with the actor, Patrick [Stewart], to play in it, ” Stewart said. “ And I’ve been told to expect to receive it within a week or so. I’m so excited because it sounds like the kind of project where the experimentation that I want to do will be essential for this kind of material. ” When asked if the movie would be a little bit of a different take to what we saw in the three seasons of Star Trek: Picard, Stewart replied, “ Yeah. “

“ What was so interesting about Picard, and the main reason why I decided to commit to three seasons of it was that Akiva Goldsman talked to me about the changes that had happened in my life in the last 20 years. And he said, ‘Were there any?’ and of course, I said yes there were lots and lots and new journeys and new experiences and relationships, ” Stewart explained. “ And he said, ‘Exactly! Well, that has also been Jean-Luc’s experience.’ He’s not the same man. He’s no longer captain of the Enterprise. He was made an admiral. It became really desk work, which is not what he ever wanted to do. And now he’s back at home, living on his vineyard and seeming to be reasonably content. All that was an act. All that was Jean-Luc trying to pretend – as I think my father did – that everything was all right. But it wasn’t. “

The actor continued, “ And so, particularly the last season of Picard was extraordinary to perform because I was continually being faced, because of the wonderful job the writers did, with a different man. There was one wonderful moment I really enjoyed researching when Picard literally didn’t know what to do, how to deal with this situation. He was stunned by it. And watching him having to cope with that realization of ‘I’m old and I can’t work out how to deal with this,’ was a fascinating process. So I enjoyed that. “

Stewart did mention the possibility of Star Trek: Picard movie last year, saying that he was “ gently pushing Paramount to let us do one single Picard movie… This would be an expansion and deepening of the universe as we’ve seen it in Star Trek: Picard. I’ve discussed this with Jonathan [Frakes], Brent [Spiner], and LeVar [Burton], and they are all game. ” Paramount has many Star Trek projects in the works, including a Section 31 movie starring Michelle Yeoh.

