Jenna Ortega is in talks to star alongside Glen Powell in J.J. Abrams’s mysterious film for Warner Bros.

As she prepares to unleash the Ghost with Most after decades of rest for Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Deadline says Jenna Ortega is in talks to join Glen Powell for J.J. Abrams’s mysterious Warner Bros film. Plot details remain scarce, but sources say it’s a time-traveling movie with Abrams penning the script and producing.

Jenna Ortega’s star is burning bright after her sensational portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s Wednesday, followed by head-turning performances in Scream VI, Finestkind, and the controversial dramedy Miller’s Girl. Ortega’s Hollywood dance card finds one studio after another courting her for their latest feature, with projects like Takia Waititi’s Klara and the Sun and Alex Scharfman’s Death of a Unicorn on the horizon. Beyond filming the sophomore season of Wednesday with Tim Burton, the duo has Beetlejuice Beetlejuice haunting theaters in September. Jenna Ortega plays Astrid in the long-gestating sequel, the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz. In the film, Astrid unwittingly summons Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) from the Afterlife as the veil between the living and the dead falls, creating chaos in both realms.

After lighting up screens with 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, it feels like Glen Powell is everywhere. Powell’s Twisters is currently carving a wicked path through the box office with $274.3M+ worldwide. Forbes says the film will be available on VOD on August 13. Before going toe-to-toe with Mother Nature, Powell starred in Richard Linklater’s Hit Man and joined Sydney Sweeney in Will Gluck’s Anyone But You. One of Powell’s most anticipated projects is Edgar Wright’s reimagining of The Running Man. Wright’s film takes inspiration from Stephen King’s original story about a falsely convicted policeman forced to participate in a TV game show where convicts, runners, and killers battle for freedom. Wright’s version of the story could differ from the original, but we’ll need more details before we know for sure.

