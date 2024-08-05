Jenna Ortega is in talks to star alongside Glen Powell in J.J. Abrams’s mysterious film for Warner Bros.

Jenna Ortega is partnering with Glen Powell for a mysterious time travel film helmed by J.J. Abrams for Warner Bros.

By
Glenn Powell, Jenna Ortega, J.J. Abrams

As she prepares to unleash the Ghost with Most after decades of rest for Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Deadline says Jenna Ortega is in talks to join Glen Powell for J.J. Abrams’s mysterious Warner Bros film. Plot details remain scarce, but sources say it’s a time-traveling movie with Abrams penning the script and producing.

Jenna Ortega’s star is burning bright after her sensational portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s Wednesday, followed by head-turning performances in Scream VI, Finestkind, and the controversial dramedy Miller’s Girl. Ortega’s Hollywood dance card finds one studio after another courting her for their latest feature, with projects like Takia Waititi’s Klara and the Sun and Alex Scharfman’s Death of a Unicorn on the horizon. Beyond filming the sophomore season of Wednesday with Tim Burton, the duo has Beetlejuice Beetlejuice haunting theaters in September. Jenna Ortega plays Astrid in the long-gestating sequel, the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz. In the film, Astrid unwittingly summons Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) from the Afterlife as the veil between the living and the dead falls, creating chaos in both realms.

After lighting up screens with 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, it feels like Glen Powell is everywhere. Powell’s Twisters is currently carving a wicked path through the box office with $274.3M+ worldwide. Forbes says the film will be available on VOD on August 13. Before going toe-to-toe with Mother Nature, Powell starred in Richard Linklater’s Hit Man and joined Sydney Sweeney in Will Gluck’s Anyone But You. One of Powell’s most anticipated projects is Edgar Wright’s reimagining of The Running Man. Wright’s film takes inspiration from Stephen King’s original story about a falsely convicted policeman forced to participate in a TV game show where convicts, runners, and killers battle for freedom. Wright’s version of the story could differ from the original, but we’ll need more details before we know for sure.

What do you think about Jenna Ortega, Glen Powell, and J.J. Abrams teaming up for a time travel film? Who else should join the cast? What are your favorite time travel movies? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
David Lynch, never retire
David Lynch says he will “never retire” despite emphysema diagnosis
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Hulk Hogan movie
Gus Van Sant in talks to helm Hulk Hogan movie; Could Ben Affleck & Matt Damon star?
Daniela Melchior and Eric André join the cast of Peter Farrelly’s Balls Up, with the Road House actress taking the female lead
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice final trailer released as Roblox launches virtual box office that sells movie tickets to local theaters
View All

About the Author

8535 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Glen Powell News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles