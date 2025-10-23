Johnny Depp to star in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol for director Ti West

Four months ago, it was announced that Nosferatu director Robert Eggers will be writing and directing a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol for Warner Bros., with Willem Dafoe on board to play Ebenezer Scrooge… but Eggers is busy with his werewolf movie Werwulf, which just started filming, so Paramount has fired up their own A Christmas Carol adaptation that they plan to get into theatres on November 13, 2026. Deadline reports that Ti West, who recently directed the X, Pearl, and MaXXXine trilogy, will be directing Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol for Paramount, with Johnny Depp set to play Ebenezer Scrooge!

West will be directing the film from a screenplay by Nathaniel Halpern. Deadline reminds us, the classic Charles Dickens story has seen its fair share of retellings over the years with its tale of an elderly miser visited by the ghost of his former business partner and the spirits of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet to Come. For his first major studio movie, West will be telling a thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, following one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present and future and fight for a second chance.

Depp is joined in the cast by Andrea Riseborough (Mandy). Emma Watts is producing the film, with Stephen Deuters and Jason Forman serving as executive producers.

With Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol on the fast track at Paramount, it will be interesting to see if Warner Bros. and Robert Eggers will still move ahead with their A Christmas Carol – and if they do, how long they’ll wait to put some distance between their movie and Paramount’s. They might as well still make it at some point; we’ve already gotten more than a hundred A Christmas Carol movies over the years.

I can’t say I’m very excited by the idea of seeing more versions of A Christmas Carol play out, but I am interested to see what Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is going to look like with Johnny Depp in the lead and Ti West at the helm.

