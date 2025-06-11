Robert Eggers to write and direct A Christmas Carol, with Willem Dafoe eyed to play Scrooge

I wouldn’t expect much holiday cheer from the mind behind The Witch and Nosferatu, but according to Deadline, Robert Eggers is set to write and direct a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol for Warner Bros. Even more intriguing? He’s eyeing Willem Dafoe to play Ebenezer Scrooge —now that’s some inspired casting.

The more I think about it, the more excited I am by the possibilities. Although it is ultimately an uplifting tale, A Christmas Carol can be downright spooky at times. Plus, the 1800s time period fits right in with Eggers’ aesthetic, as he once said that he would never make a movie set in the modern day.

More to come…