Werwulf: Robert Eggers to direct werewolf movie that’s set for a Christmas 2026 release

The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman writer/director Robert Eggers‘ remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent classic Nosferatu made its way out into theatres last month and has stirred up a lot of positive reactions, with JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray even describing the film as a new horror classic in his 10/10 review. Focus Features released Nosferatu on Christmas Day – and now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Eggers has decided to reteam with Focus Features for his next film, a creature feature called Werwulf , and Focus is looking to replicate the success of Nosferatu by releasing Werwulf on Christmas Day 2026!

Nosferatu has made over $156 million at the global box office so far.

Eggers has written the screenplay for Werwulf with Sjón, his co-writer on the Viking saga The Northman. Details are being kept under wraps, but The Hollywood Reporter’s sources tell them “ the story is set in 13th century England. The script also features dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English. Initially, Eggers was planning on shooting the feature in black and white, but that is no longer the case. Suffice to say that considering the setting and the dialect, Eggers is promising another deep dive into a muddy, costumed, and violent time period consistent with his oeuvre which has earned him a loyal film following. “

Eggers and Sjón are producing Werwulf with Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, will serve as executive producers.

We recently heard a rumor that Eggers has closed a deal to co-write and direct a new film that’s set in the world of the 1986 classic Labyrinth. That’s a project that has been in development for years, having previously passed through the hands of directors Fede Álvarez and Scott Derrickson – and if Eggers is going to make it, apparently he’s going to do it after he’s finished making this werewolf movie. The director has also admitted that he thought about making a Frankenstein movie, but gave up on the idea.

Does Werwulf sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this new Robert Eggers project by leaving a comment below.