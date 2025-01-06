Nosferatu director Robert Eggers wanted to make a Frankenstein movie but gave up after two weeks

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu has been a big success, but the director once considered remaking another iconic monster movie: Frankenstein.

During a recent interview with Curzon (Dax?), Eggers revealed that he started working on his own Frankenstein movie before calling it quits after just two weeks because, and I quote, it “ sucked. “

“ Sometimes you know you’ve got a dud, ” Eggers explained. “ I’m super, super excited for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. But when my son was born, I had an unconscious urge, I’m sure because of that, but as I started writing, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is why.’ But as I started to try to do Frankenstein, which after two weeks, I was like, ‘There’s no way I can do this, it’s impossible.’ It definitely sucked, I’ll tell you that. “

As Eggers mentioned, Guillermo del Toro has finally completed his long-awaited Frankenstein movie, which will debut on Netflix later this year. The movie boasts an all-star cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster. I’ll admit to being intrigued by Eggers tackling a Frankenstein project, but I’ve been dreaming of del Toro’s Frankenstein for years.