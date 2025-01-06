Nosferatu director Robert Eggers wanted to make a Frankenstein movie but gave up after two weeks

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu has been a big success, but the director once considered remaking another iconic monster movie: Frankenstein.
During a recent interview with Curzon (Dax?), Eggers revealed that he started working on his own Frankenstein movie before calling it quits after just two weeks because, and I quote, it “sucked.“
“Sometimes you know you’ve got a dud,” Eggers explained. “I’m super, super excited for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. But when my son was born, I had an unconscious urge, I’m sure because of that, but as I started writing, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is why.’ But as I started to try to do Frankenstein, which after two weeks, I was like, ‘There’s no way I can do this, it’s impossible.’ It definitely sucked, I’ll tell you that.“
As Eggers mentioned, Guillermo del Toro has finally completed his long-awaited Frankenstein movie, which will debut on Netflix later this year. The movie boasts an all-star cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster. I’ll admit to being intrigued by Eggers tackling a Frankenstein project, but I’ve been dreaming of del Toro’s Frankenstein for years.
Nosferatu has been earning rave reviews and has become the director’s highest-grossing movie, having already reached the $100 million mark worldwide. Our own Chris Bumbray is a big fan of the film, calling it the “scariest vampire movie in ages” in his review. “This is one of the most lovingly made horror films in some time, with Eggers likely having set out to create a definitive version of the tale,” Bumbray wrote. “It’s long been his passion project, and you can tell. For me, this is up there with the best films of the year, and probably the only horror film I’ve seen recently that sent a true chill up my spine. Of all the films I’ve seen this year – and there have been a lot – this one seems to have the best chance of becoming a classic.” You can check out the rest of his glowing review right here, and be sure to tell us what you think of the film as well.
