The Toxic Avenger remake will finally make its to theaters with a 2025 unrated release

It’s been close to two years since The Toxic Avenger reimagining debuted at Fantastic Fest. The first reactions were very positive, but the project had difficulty locking down a distributor, as it was deemed to be “unreleasable” due to its gore and graphic content. Thankfully, Cineverse has come to the rescue and will give The Toxic Avenger an unrated wide release later this year. Hurray!

“ I’m beyond grateful to the team behind ‘The Toxic Avenger’ who were so supportive and steady-handed as we searched for the perfect distribution partner for our film, ” said director Macon Blair in a statement to Variety. “ It’s so cool that folks will have the chance to see this in theaters, it’s a fun rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family! Our goal was always to preserve the heart and spirit of the original Toxie (which was seared into my brain at a very young age) and try to make something that Troma fans would dig and at the same time do something with the character that feels fresh. Lloyd and Michael at Troma have been a blast to work with, absolutely everyone at Legendary are stars, and I can’t wait to start working with the champs at Cinverse to bring this version of Toxie to fans new and old. “

The Toxic Avenger stars Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, and more. The official synopsis reads: “ In this bold new chapter of the classic midnight movie franchise created by Lloyd Kaufman and Troma Entertainment; a shocking accident transforms downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze (Dinklage) into a mutant vigilante. Armed with his signature mop, the unlikely hero battles freaks, gangsters and corrupt CEOs while trying to save his relationship with his son. “

Cineverse chairman and CEO Chris McGurk added, “ ‘The Toxic Avenger’ isn’t just a great film; it’s an important one. Peter Dinklage’s transformative performance and Macon Blair’s fearless direction deliver a story that speaks to the anxieties of our time with outrageous humor and unflinching creativity. This is the kind of movie that major studios are averse to release because it dares to push boundaries, but Cineverse is rooted in championing bold, uncompromising storytelling. We believe audiences are ready – and eager – for films like this to take center stage. “

It’s fantastic that Cineverse will be giving The Toxic Avenger a proper theatrical release; I think Troma fans will be in for a gore-soaked treat with this one.