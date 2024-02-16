Javier Bardem is reportedly being eyed to play the planet-eating Marvel villain Galactus in Fantastic Four

Update: Following Marvel’s official announcement of the cast for its Fantastic Four movie, a new report from veteran entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider says rumors about Javier Bardem playing the world-eating villain Galactus are real. Sneider told the world about Bardem’s involvement with the project in November. He’s re-upping his claim today, saying Marvel is courting Bardem for the role, with the plot inspired by “The Galactus Trilogy,” a series of comics depicting the FF’s first run-in with the cosmic titan.

Additionally, Sneider says Marvel continues to search for an actor to play the Silver Surfer, who acts as Galactus’ herald when the villain gets introduced. Previous rumors said Anya Taylor-Joy would play Juno, a female version of the Silver Surfer. Sneider also claims that Doctor Doom will appear in Marvel’s Fantastic Four. However, he’ll likely debut near the film’s end or in a post-credits stinger. Sneider’s source for Javier Bardem’s casting is the same person who told him about Pedro Pascal playing Reed Richards months before Pascal was confirmed. According to Sneider, Bardem’s schedule keeps him from signing on the dotted line. If that aspect of the deal can be ironed out, he’ll likely climb aboard.

Original Article: Would you look at that gorgeous Galactus art from Christian Ward? Marvelous! One day after learning that Pedro Pascal is in talks to join the cast of Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four as the stretchy omega-genius Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), a new rumor suggests Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men, Skyfall, Biutiful) could play the world-eating villain Galactus in the anticipated superhero epic.

The tip hails from industry insider Jeff Sneider, who says the same source that alerted him to Pascal’s possible involvement with the film says Marvel is eyeing Bardem for the classic larger-than-life villain. Sneider says Bardem could be out of the running because of a scheduling conflict with Apple and Joseph Kosinski’s F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, but that doesn’t mean he’s out. Bringing Galactus to the silver screen likely means voice-over and motion capture work for Bardem. Still, elements of the production could require him to be on set.

While Bardem is not a lock (at least not yet), other casting rumors continue circulating. Vanessa Kirby (Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Crown, Pieces of a Woman) is wildly rumored to play Susan Storm (Invisible Woman). Meanwhile, whispers imply Joesph Quinn (Stranger Things) is playing Johnny Storm (Human Torch), with Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, The Punisher, John Adams) playing Ben Grimm (The Thing).

You’re killing me, Marvel! I need confirmation on the casting for Fantastic Four before my head explodes. The FF is an outstanding Marvel property brimming with potential. Here, I’ll give you the formula right now: Lost in Space with Indiana Jones-style action and exploration of the cosmos. You’re welcome. Have your people contact my people for where to send the check.

What are our chances that Javier Bardem joins the cast of Fantastic Four? Where does this leave Doctor Doom? What about the Silver Surfer? Galactus needs a herald to announce his oncoming arrival. Is this when Keanu Reeves enters the MCU? I have so many questions that only an official announcement from Marvel Studios can answer. What are your fantasy castings for Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four? Let us know in the comments section below.