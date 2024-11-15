The Fantastic Four: The First Steps gets official plot synopsis

The official plot synopsis for next year’s Phase Five launcher The Fantastic Four: The First Steps has been unveiled.

Ever since it was first announced, we’ve had bits and teases about what we can expect from Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, with fans using artwork to search for clues as to when the film would be set, which additional characters outside of the core four would appear and pretty much anything else their minds could conjure up. Now, with Phase Four on the brink of wrapping up next year, Marvel is keeping no secret about the plot of their Phase Five launcher, releasing the official plot synopsis.

Here it is, courtesy of Fantastic Four Updates: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

If we weren’t already excited enough – The Fantastic Four: The First Steps is currently my most anticipated in Phase Five of the MCU – that synopsis teases the sort of mixture of action and emotion that come of the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have given us. OK, so The Fantastic Four has a terrible track record on the big screen – the movies either suck or were literally unreleasable – but this introduction into the MCU is long overdue and I believe that the work has truly been done this time around to make it worthwhile and a service to fans. The film comes out on July 25th, 2025.

The central cast features Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

What do you hope to see in The Fantastic Four: The First Steps? Are you excited for the gang to join the MCU?