Netflix releases new images of Genndy Tartakovsky’s adult animation film Fixed along with a release date

Genndy Tartakovsky is one of Cartoon Network’s premiere contributors, with hits like Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, and Primal to his name. Tartakovsky is also one of the driving forces behind the Hotel Transylvania film series, which has done well for Sony with four films of varying success in the franchise. It was reported months ago that Tartakovsky’s newest mature audience fare, Fixed, fell victim to David Zaslav’s project jettison practice at Warner Bros. in order to save money at the studio. Sony regained the rights and Netflix has now picked it up to stream on August 13.

The official synopsis reads,

“From visionary director Genndy Tartakovsky comes Fixed, an adult animated comedy about Bull, an average, all-around good dog who discovers he’s going to be neutered in the morning! As the gravity of this life-altering event sets in, Bull realizes he needs one last adventure with his pack of best friends as these are the last 24 hours with his balls! What could go wrong…?” The movie features the voices of Adam Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, Bobby Moynihan, Beck Bennett, Michelle Buteau, and River Gallo.

Netflix has also released some new stills from the project. You can get a look at them below.

Fixed. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Tartakovsky told Netflix, “I love caricatured and exaggerated animation, so I knew the sensibility that I like to do and it was a matter of dialing the amount of exaggeration. I think it started out as a rated-R Lady and the Tramp, then as we got into it it naturally became more cartoony and specific to itself. I would say it began to really take shape as we were fortunate to hire some of the best animators working in 2D from around the world.”

Genndy Tartakovsky directs and wrote the script with Simpsons alum Jon Vitti. The script came from a story by Steve Greenberg and Rich Lufrano and Genndy Tartakovsky and Jon Vitti. Michelle Murdocca produces with Christian Roedel as a co-producer.