Warner Bros. neuters Genndy Tartakovsky’s animated film Fixed to save cash while Sony retains the rights

Warner Bros. is snipping Genndy Tartakovsky‘s animated feature, Fixed, as part of a cost-cutting measure, as the studio has been doing recently. While WB is known for shelving projects fans want to see (cough, Batgirl, cough Coyote vs. Acme), the decision to scrap Tartakovsky’s Fixed is baffling. Tartakovsky is by many measures one of Cartoon Network’s premiere contributors, with hits like Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, and Primal to his name. Tartakovsky is also one of the driving forces behind the Hotel Transylvania film series, which has done well for Sony with four films of varying success in the franchise.

Fixed‘s distribution rights will revert to Sony Pictures Animation, with the studio looking for new distribution. Fixed follows Bull, a bloodhound who embarks on a bucket list-type adventure after discovering he will be neutered. Adam Devine voices Bull, with Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Bobby Moynihan, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Michaelle Bureau, and River Gallo starring as primary cast members.

In addition to clipping Fixed for its slate, Warner Bros. Discovery shuttered the official Cartoon Network website on Thursday. The site’s contents have been scrapped, and visitors are redirected to a landing page for Max, the subscription streaming service.

“Looking for episodes of your favorite Cartoon Network shows? Check out what’s available to stream on Max (subscription required),” a pop-up message says on the new Max landing page. “Sign up for Max, where you can also create a Kids Profile with ratings restrictions and additional privacy protections to keep it fun and kid-friendly! Cable subscribers, continue to enjoy your favorite CN programming on your TV and connected apps as well!”

Speaking with Variety about the site’s closure, a Cartoon Network spokesperson said, “We are focusing on the Cartoon Network shows and social media where we find consumers are the most engaged and there is a meaningful potential for growth.”

This is why we can’t have nice things. A movie about a dog living his best life before involuntarily surrendering his biscuits sounds like wholesome family entertainment! Are you disappointed to hear that WB is dropping Fixed from its lineup? Let us know in the comments section below.