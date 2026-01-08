Tangled: Kathryn Hahn in talks to play Mother Gothel in Disney’s live-action remake

Hot on the heels of the announcement of the live-action versions of Rapunzel and Flynn for Disney’s live-action Tangled movie, Deadline reports that Kathryn Hahn is in talks to play Mother Gothel, the villainous witch who keeps Rapunzel imprisoned. It was previously reported that Scarlett Johansson was being eyed for the role, but she dropped out due to a busy schedule, which includes the new Exorcist movie as well as The Batman Part II.

Going from Agatha to another witch character feels like a bit of a typecast, but Hahn is just so good it’s hard to resist, and I’m sure she would absolutely devour this role.

Who Will Play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in Tangled?

Teagan Croft (Titans) will play Rapunzel and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will play Flynn Rider. Not the most well-known names, but they could rise to instant stardom should the film take off. For every Snow White, there’s a Lilo & Stitch, which grossed over $1 billion last year.

Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) is directing the live-action film, which will feature significant musical elements, much like the original movie. Jennifer Laytin Robinson (I Know What You Did Last Summer) penned the script.

Based on the retelling of the Rapunzel fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, the original Tangled told the story of a long-lost princess (Mandy Moore) desperate to leave the confines of her isolated tower. But when a runaway thief (Zachary Levi) stumbles upon her, she leaves to experience a world which she has never seen.

Kathryn Hahn is Also Starring in Madden

Hahn will next be seen starring alongside Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale in David O. Russell’s Madden movie, which is set to be released on Prime Video on November 26.

Disney’s Next Live-Action Movie

Before we get the Tangled, Disney will be releasing a live-action adaptation of Moana. The film stars Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as the trickster god Maui. Based on the teaser trailer released last year, it appears to be nearly identical to the 2016 animated movie, which leads me to wonder… what’s the point? Oh right. Money. Moana will hit theaters on July 10, 2026.