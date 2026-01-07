Disney’s live-action Tangled movie has found its Rapunzel and Flynn

Disney has a number of live-action adaptations in development, including one based on Tangled, the 2010 animated movie that tells the story of Rapunzel, a would-be princess with magical hair, and Flynn Rider, a cocky outlaw who helps her escape. Development on the project has been off-and-on (the failure of last year’s Snow White didn’t help), but the live-action Tangled movie has taken a big leap forward with the casting of its two leads.

Who Will Play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the Live-Action Tangled?

According to THR, Teagan Croft (Titans) will play Rapunzel and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will play Flynn Rider. Not the most well-known names, but they could rise to instant stardom should the film take off. For every Snow White, there’s a Lilo & Stitch, which grossed over $1 billion last year.

Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) is directing the live-action film, which will feature significant musical elements, much like the original movie. Jennifer Laytin Robinson (I Know What You Did Last Summer) penned the script.

Based on the retelling of the Rapunzel fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, the original Tangled told the story of a long-lost princess (Mandy Moore) desperate to leave the confines of her isolated tower. But when a runaway thief (Zachary Levi) stumbles upon her, she leaves to experience a world which she has never seen.

Scarlett Johansson is No Longer Involved.

The next significant role to be cast is Mother Gothel, the villainous witch who has kept Rapunzel imprisoned. It was previously reported that Scarlett Johansson was being eyed for the role, but she’s dropped out due to a busy schedule, which includes the new Exorcist movie as well as The Batman Part II.

Disney’s Next Live-Action Movie

Before we get the Tangled, Disney will be releasing a live-action adaptation of Moana. The film stars Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as the trickster god Maui. Based on the teaser trailer released last year, it appears to be nearly identical to the 2016 animated movie, which leads me to wonder… what’s the point? Oh right. Money.

Moana will hit theaters on July 10, 2026.