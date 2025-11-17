Disney’s live-action reimagining of Moana gets a spirited teaser trailer, poster, and images

Aloha! The first teaser trailer and poster for Disney‘s live-action reimagining of Moana, starring Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson, who reprises his role as the trickster god Maui, is finally here!

Today’s Moana teaser trailer reintroduces us to the lush and vibrant island of Motunui, where Moana, Maui, and the coconut-like warrior tribe of Kakamora embark on a grand adventure of self-discovery, magic, and embracing the unknown. The Moana teaser showcases Moana’s beautiful home, Maui’s shapeshifting abilities, the Kakamora going on the offensive, and Lagaʻaia as the wayfinder Moana, who sings the powerful line, “I Am Moana.”

In Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2.

In addition to Lagaʻaia and Johnson, the Moana cast includes Auckland, New Zealand, native John Tui as Moana’s no-nonsense father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealander Frankie Adams, who portrays Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen, from Bay of Islands, New Zealand, as Moana’s revered Gramma Tala.

In addition to today’s Moana teaser trailer, Disney unveiled a new poster and images for the upcoming film. In the poster, Catherine Lagaʻaia’s Moana communes with nature by touching a sentient wave as Maui soars in the sky above. The images freeze specific moments from the trailer, including a fleet of gorgeous ships, Moana marveling at an intimidating body of water, Maui cutting through the sky while in his feathered form, and more.

What do you think about today’s Moana teaser trailer? Will Moana make as much money as Disney’s live-action reimagining of Lilo and Stitch? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

